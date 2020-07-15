Australian state of Victoria new coronavirus cases rise by 238

Victoria is Australia's second most populous state

  • 27,040 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours for 238 new cases
  • one more death added to the toll
  • 29 from known outbreaks
  • 209 under investigation
105 people in Victoria ar4e in hospital
  • 27 in ICU
  • 22 on ventilators
Meanwhile the state of NSW (Australia's most populous state):
  • 13 new cases in past 24 hours
  • 3 returned travellers
  • 10 associated with Crossroads Hotel


melbourne coronavirus

