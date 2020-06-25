Australian state of Victoria racking up more coronavirus cases

Victoria is Australia's second most populous state and COVID-19 cases are accelerating

33 new cases were found in the past 24 hours, largest number in 2 months.



7 hotel quarantine



9 linked to known outbreaks



6 routine testing



11 under investigation







The Premier of the state is saying community transmission is 1 down on yesterday. Community transmission is the concern, but this guy really should not be congratulating anyone on being down 1 on the day. To his credit he has announced a testing blitz in the most effected suburbs over the next 10 days.





A continued out break in one state risks state borders being shut for longer, and all the economic damage that does.







