Australian state of Victoria racking up more coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Victoria is Australia's second most populous state and COVID-19 cases are accelerating

33 new cases were found in the past 24 hours, largest number in 2 months.
  • 7 hotel quarantine
  • 9 linked to known outbreaks
  • 6 routine testing
  • 11 under investigation

The Premier of the state is saying community transmission is 1 down on yesterday. Community transmission is the concern, but this guy really should not be congratulating anyone on being down 1 on the day. To his credit he has announced a testing blitz in the most effected suburbs over the next 10 days. 

A continued out break in one state risks state borders being shut for longer, and all the economic damage that does.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose