Australian state of Victoria records a huge jump in coronavirus cases, +428

Victoria is Australia's second-most populous state and the vast majority of these cases are occurring in capital city Melbourne, Australia's second largest city.

428 is a new daily record. 

The city was placed into lock down (for a second time) in the middle of last week, for 6 weeks. Cases have climbed since, not much no evidence of a plateauing yet. 

  • 57 linked to known outbreaks, 1 to quarantine
  • 370 of unknown origin, under investigation
  • 24,409 tests conducted 

  • 3 deaths added to the toll
  • 122 in hospital 
  • 31 in ICU
Meanwhile in the state of New South Wales, Australia's most populous, 8 new cases to 8pm Thursday evening, another 5 since then 
  • 6 via community transmission
  • NSW issue some new restrictions ...  at weddings & corporate events, no singing, no dancing, no mingling and a 150 person limit. No mingling, how is that to be enforced?
  • number of people allowed in a pub reduced

