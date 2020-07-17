Australian state of Victoria records a huge jump in coronavirus cases, +428

Victoria is Australia's second-most populous state and the vast majority of these cases are occurring in capital city Melbourne, Australia's second largest city.

428 is a new daily record.





The city was placed into lock down (for a second time) in the middle of last week, for 6 weeks. Cases have climbed since, not much no evidence of a plateauing yet.





57 linked to known outbreaks, 1 to quarantine



370 of unknown origin, under investigation

24,409 tests conducted





3 deaths added to the toll

122 in hospital

31 in ICU

Meanwhile in the state of New South Wales, Australia's most populous, 8 new cases to 8pm Thursday evening, another 5 since then

6 via community transmission

NSW issue some new restrictions ... at weddings & corporate events, no singing, no dancing, no mingling and a 150 person limit. No mingling, how is that to be enforced?

number of people allowed in a pub reduced





