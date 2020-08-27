Australian state of Victoria reports 113 new coronavirus cases

And an addition of 12 deaths to the toll

That 113 new COVID-19 case number is the (equal) lowest in nearly 8 weeks. Harsh lockdown restrictions in the state capital city of Melbourne have driven the curve lower:

all except essential businesses shut (online and some 'click and collect still operate)

night time curfew for the population in place

people only allowed to travel 5kms from home (some exceptions of course)

only one hour of exercise per day permitted

only one household member permitted to shop for essentials per day





The flipside of the improving case number trend is the cost to the economy. This side effect of the response to a second wave is being felt in other regions (of the world) with similar.