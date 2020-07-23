Australian state of Victoria to report 403 new coronavirus cases today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Not official yet but that's the number out there.

  • Compares with 484 new cases on Wednesday 

The state of Victoria mandatory mask-wearing rule comes into effect today. This should go a long way to helping reduce cases in the weeks ahead, but of course the impact in the daily numbers will not be seen for a week or so to come. 



