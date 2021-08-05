Australian state Queensland records another higher new COVID-19 case count today

Queensland records 16 new community cases of COVID-19

up from 13 yesterday and the previous day.

The south-east region of the state is currently in lockdown. Its scheduled to end Sunday but with these numbers it will not. Having said this the state's Chief Health officer is making optimistic comments about exiting on Sunday.





For people not in Australia or New Zealand you are maybe wondering why a lockdown with such numbers ... Australian authorities are very, very intolerant of new cases and are quick to impose restrictions. The country is racing to get vaccines rolled out. Currently only around 15.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.





Earlier today the state of Victoria reported 6 new cases in the preceding 24 hours (yesterday's report was zero). Many, not all, restrictions in Victoria have been removed already.



