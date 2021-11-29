Australian state sets 14-day quarantine requirement for arrivals from parts of Africa

Australian state of Victoria has set new requirements:

All travellers arriving into Victoria who have visited South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, The Seychelles, Malawi, and Mozambique in the past 14 days are required to undertake 14 days of hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, RBC comments on the implications of the new variant for the Reserve Bank of Australia:

omicron variant could result in "some setback" to the recovery of the Australian economy

is likely to reinforce the RBA's inclination to sit tight



