Australian state Victoria extends vaccine mandate
Its a race between the rising case count and the vaccination rate.
The state government has ordered today that by Friday, October 15 (i.e. two weeks from today) every authorised worker in Victoria will need to have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they want to continue attending their workplace.
Meanwhile in the neighbouring state of New South Wales the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has just launched an investigation into Premier Gladys Berejilklian - will probe whether she breached the public trust, if was in a position of conflict between her public duties and her private interests when she was in a personal relationship with then-MP Daryl Maguire. Difficult to see this as not being a distraction for Berejilklian as her administration tries to lift the state out of lockdown. Still, ICAC is a big deal in NSW.
ADDED - Berejilklian will give a news conference at 1pm local (0300 GMT) where she says she will be making "a significant announcement".
Leaders of NSW and Vic Berejilklian and Andrews.