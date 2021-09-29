Australian state Victoria reports a 50% jump in new cases for the day

1,438 vs. 950 the previous day. 

  •  1438 cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday
Comes after last week's riots superspreader event(s). 

Awaiting the numbers from the other hard-hit state of New South Wales, which will come in around 2 hours. NSW numbers have peaked, Vic is a week or so behind. 

Despite the rising case count, the rapid rollout of vaccinations now taking place is leading to some relaxation of movement restrictions. More are ahead. 

 
