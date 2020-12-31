Australian states tighten border controls amid new virus cases in Victoria

Victoria reports six new local cases following 61 days of no community transmissions in the state







Victoria has now chosen to close its border with the whole of New South Wales starting from 11:59pm local time on 1 January, with Western Australia also now just announcing that it will tighten border controls with the state of Victoria.

The government yesterday confirmed that two women in their 40s and one woman in her 70s tested positive for the virus, in the suburbs of Mitcham, Hallam, and Mentone. Three of their close contacts have also since tested positive.