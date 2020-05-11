Australian survey on business confidence and conditions is due Tuesday - preview (and AUD impact)
National Australia Bank business survey due on Tuesday 12 May at 0130GMT.
Will headline with business confidence (prior -66) and conditions (prior -21)
Preview comments via ANZ:
- Business confidence fell to a record low in March
- and conditions deteriorated to their weakest level since the 1990s' recession
- The announcement of JobKeeper on 30 March and Australia's success in flattening the curve may feed through to improvements in April business conditions and confidence, despite the ongoing shutdown of non-essential services.
Adds ANZ on the likely AUD impact:
- Neither report is likely to have much bearing on the AUD, which is trading more in tandem with global equities.