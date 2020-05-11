Australian survey on business confidence and conditions is due Tuesday - preview (and AUD impact)

National Australia Bank business survey due on Tuesday 12 May at 0130GMT.

Will headline with business confidence (prior -66) and conditions (prior -21)





Preview comments via ANZ:

Business confidence fell to a record low in March

and conditions deteriorated to their weakest level since the 1990s' recession

The announcement of JobKeeper on 30 March and Australia's success in flattening the curve may feed through to improvements in April business conditions and confidence, despite the ongoing shutdown of non-essential services.



Adds ANZ on the likely AUD impact: