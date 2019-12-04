Australian trade balance and retail sales highlight the Asia-Pac calendar

What's coming up

The trade war is going to continue to dominate but the busy week for Australian fundamentals might finally spark some moves for AUD.





At 0030 GMT (11:30 am in Sydney) we get both Australian trade balance and retail sales . Both reports are for October and threaten to jam the Aussie. The retail sales report in particular is key because the Australian consumer has been a weak spot.





Before that at 0000 GMT, we will get a press conference from RBNZ leader Adrian Orr on the bank capital review. The results will be out an hour earlier.





Other news includes an Australian 20 bond sale sat 0105 GMT and comments from the BOJ's Harada at 0130 GMT.



