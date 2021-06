Due at 0130 GMT is the Australian trade balance data for May 2021

expected surplus of 10bn AUD

prior surplus 8.028bn AUD

exports prior +3%

import prior -3%





The data release today should confirm the record trade surplus. Still-rising commodity prices will give export values a lift. Australia's #1 export, iron ore, should show both price and volumes higher yet again.





















The preliminary data for this was released in June , it showed the trade surplus hit a record high at A$13.3 billion. Iron ore exports climbed substantially.