Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says again committed to budget surplus

Speaking to media in response to the IMF forecasts issued overnight.

Government intends to ensure it maintains "a strong budget position, because it is critical to the resilience of the Australian economy, as we face the global headwinds."

"Surpluses are not ends in themselves. They're not trophies on a cabinet table. They're actually an indication of strong budget management, and helping to build the resilience in the Australian economy so you can weather those economic shocks."

There are plenty of calls to loosen the budget, spend more with economic growth slowing. F having none of that ….















