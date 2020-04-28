Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says Australia will not bow to economic coercion

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Treasurer Frydenberg speaking in a Sky interview

Background to this is Australian PM Morrison calling for a global enquiry into the origins and propagation of COVID-19. This has upset China, 
If China were to respond to Australia via economic measures its likely to be a negative for the AUD. Apart from that though the thing is a beast!
aud daily 29 April 2020


