Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says Australia will not bow to economic coercion
Treasurer Frydenberg speaking in a Sky interview
Background to this is Australian PM Morrison calling for a global enquiry into the origins and propagation of COVID-19. This has upset China,
- post here: Australian press headline: "Chinese sanctions of Australian goods may be closer than ever"
If China were to respond to Australia via economic measures its likely to be a negative for the AUD. Apart from that though the thing is a beast!