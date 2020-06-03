Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says measures on coronavirus have hit the economy hard

Frydenberg speaking in response to the GDP data earlier:

Australia Q1 GDP -0.3% q/q (vs. expected at -0.4%)

Says the measures taken against the COVID-19 outbreak have come at a cost. The response in Australia was swift, and was aimed at 'flattening the curve', preparing ICUs for an influx, and providing more ventilators. Now the ICU and ventilator goals have been met the restrictions on people and the economy are being eased, on a state-by-state case basis (decision left to state authorities).

As I post there are something like 7230 cases and 103 deaths to date. This is in contrast to places where the response was inept (US at 105,000 deaths, for example).





Anyway, more from Frydenberg: