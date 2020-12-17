Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says trade issues with China are very serious

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says working hard to diversify export markets 

  • budget forecasts reflect the expected impact of China trade restrictions
  • still expects resources exports to rise 5% in 2021/22 even with China action

Many of the public comments from Australian officials have been either playing down or hedging around the issues with China. Frydenberg with a bit of welcome honestly on the issue. You can't address a problem unless you first recognise it first.

AUD just off its session high. 

