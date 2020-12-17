Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says trade issues with China are very serious

Says working hard to diversify export markets

budget forecasts reflect the expected impact of China trade restrictions

still expects resources exports to rise 5% in 2021/22 even with China action





Many of the public comments from Australian officials have been either playing down or hedging around the issues with China. Frydenberg with a bit of welcome honestly on the issue. You can't address a problem unless you first recognise it first.





AUD just off its session high.