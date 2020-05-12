Australian treasurer Frydenberg tested for coronavirus after coughing in parliament

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Frydenberg is said to be in isolation now, awaiting the results

Headlines crossing via Reuters on the matter. Just keep an eye out on the developments here just in case it interferes with government work procedures, should he test positive that is.
See here for global coronavirus case data


