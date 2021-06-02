Australian Treasurer Frydenberg to speak in minutes - under pressure for more stimmy

A heads up for Australian Treasurer Frydenberg speaking in a radio interview in just a few minutes time.

Local Australian radio. 2GB if you are interested.

He is being asked to provide more support to the state of Victoria given its extension of lockdown. Good luck with the Vic! Maybe he throws a bone but it won't be a return of the wage/job support 'JobKeeper' program.





Australia's second-most populous city Mebourne back in lockdown.







