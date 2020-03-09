Australian Treasurer Frydenberg trying to be upbeat on coronavirus impact

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Frydenberg has his confident government official hat opn

  • Says he will do everything he can to ensure the economy remains strong.
  • Australia's financial system and economy remain strong

Of course, the economy is not strong, but if F thinks it is then the hurdle is low for him. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose