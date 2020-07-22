Australian Treasurer Frydenberg will deliver a budget update today, 0100GMT
The changes to the income support packages were announced earlier in the week.
- Unemployment benefits will be reduced (from $1115/ fortnight to $815 in Q4, the October budget will update on changes after that)
- The 'JobKeeper' support measure changes are here: Australia has extended its income support scheme but at reduced, and tiered, rates
These were the key policy changes, today we'll get more on the Federal budget dficit, and projections for GDP.