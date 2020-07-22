Australian Treasurer Frydenberg will deliver a budget update today, 0100GMT

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The changes to the income support packages were announced earlier in the week.

These were the key policy changes, today we'll get more on the Federal budget dficit, and projections for GDP.



