Australian Treasury official says the country's economy is recovering faster than expected

Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy giving testimony to a Senate committee.

thinks it will be a consumption-led recovery from households

much depends on confidence, particularly on outcomes surrounding the virus

non-residential investment is weak

he adds he is looking forward to business investment increasing this year and next

public investment is high, expected to continue increasing





As a side note, there has been no start made on a vaccination program in Australia and a start date is still vague. When these do begin it'll be a marked positive for AuD.