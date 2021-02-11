Australian Treasury official says the country's economy is recovering faster than expected

Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy giving testimony to a Senate committee.

  • thinks it will be a consumption-led recovery from households
  • much depends on confidence, particularly on outcomes surrounding the virus
  • non-residential investment is weak
  • he adds he is looking forward to business investment increasing this year and next
  • public investment is high, expected to continue increasing

As a side note, there has been no start made on a vaccination program in Australia and a start date is still vague. When these do begin it'll be a marked positive for AuD. 

