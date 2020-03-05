Australian Treasury says it is not forecasting a recession for Australia … yet

Q4 2019 GDP data was yesterday and it was slightly better than expected.

Q1 will be a big test what with the COVID-19 impacts in China and globally.

And … not long to go until Q2 begins, with any luck a bounce back but we'll see





Anyway, most important word in the headline is … yet:

Forecast is from Meghan Quinn, Deputy Secretary, Macroeconomic Group Treasury

"At the moment we are not forecasting a recession for the Australian economy"













