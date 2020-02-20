Australian unemployment rate 5.3% (vs. 5.2% expected & prior of 5.1%)

Australia January labour market report - mixed with u/e up but so is employment, full-time, and the participation rate 

Employment Change: +13.5K  for a beat 

  •  expected 10K, prior 28.9 K

Unemployment Rate: 5.3% …. uh-oh ….. the RBA want this rate to be falling, not rising. 

  • expected 5.2%, prior 5.1%

Full Time Employment Change: +46.2K  - a positive from these results 

  • prior was -0.3K

Part Time Employment Change: -32.7K

  •  prior was 29.2K
Participation Rate: 66.1% … this might soften the blow of the rising unemployment rate somewhat 

  • expected 66.0%, prior was 66.0%

More:
  • Underemployment rate up 0.3% to 8.6% 
  more to come  - posted separately

