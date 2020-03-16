Australian weekly ANZ / Roy Morgan consumer confidence falls to 100 (prior 100.4)

Australian consumer confidence measured in this survey has been weak and getting weaker, coronavirus is just the latest weight on it.









Check out the trend since mid-2019 or thereabouts. Consumers went into this crisis weak. I have been a broken record repeating the mantra of slow wage growth being a negative. Confidence has been falling and with it spending. If there is a bright spot (not evident in this data) its that there has been some pay down of household debt.