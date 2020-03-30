Australian weekly consumer confidence craters even further - lowest ever

The previous week was 72.2, this week it fell even more, to 65.3





One of the sub measures, 'Current economic conditions' has fallen by near 50% in 2 weeks, to the lowest ever level.





The Australian government yesterday announced a wage subsidy plan, a generous one, but with consumer confidence collapsing like this you have to wonder that apart from spending on necessitates how much of any income is going to be saved rather than spent.



