Latest Australian weekly jobs data shows weaker jobs numbers again

Australian employment was lower by 0.4% over the month to August the 22nd.

Job losses were notable in shutdown state of Victoria, but the rate of losses slowed. Payroll jobs fell by 2% in Victoria over the month to Aug. 22

+0.1% for the rest of Australia

The data is different from the monthly jobs report, it from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and is based on wage payment numbers from the Australian Taxation Office.





Compared to March, prior to the pandemic impact:

Payroll jobs were -2.9% (much worse for Victoria at -7.9%)

Vic is Australia's second largest population state so a poor result there has a heavy influence on the country as a whole.











