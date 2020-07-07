Australian's warned they face a risk of arbitrary arrest in China
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have issued a travel advice warning for China
- Australians may face "arbitrary detention" if they go to mainland China
- says foreigners have been arrested in China for allegedly "endangering national security"
The advisory comes after an increasing strained relationship between China and Australia
For the time being Australians are banned from leaving the country for overseas travel unless they are granted an exemption by the Federal Government due to coronavirus restrictions.