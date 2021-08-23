Australia's 2nd largest population state reports a lower new case count than yesterday
Victoria is Australia's 2nd largest population state with the country's 2nd largest city, Melbourne.
50 new locally transmitted cases reported for Monday
- Compared to 71 for Sunday's number
- Of the 50 local cases recorded, 40 are linked to current outbreaks and 10 are under investigation
- 11 cases have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period
Neighbouring state New South Wales is the epicentre of the current wave of infections in Australia, with 800+ reported yesterday. Monday's data will be published in a few hours time.
The current outbreak will weigh on this quarters economic data: