Australia's 2nd largest population state reports a lower new case count than yesterday

Victoria is Australia's 2nd largest population state with the country's 2nd largest city, Melbourne.

50 new locally transmitted cases reported for Monday

Compared to 71 for Sunday's number

Of the 50 local cases recorded, 40 are linked to current outbreaks and 10 are under investigation

11 cases have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period

Neighbouring state New South Wales is the epicentre of the current wave of infections in Australia, with 800+ reported yesterday. Monday's data will be published in a few hours time.





The current outbreak will weigh on this quarters economic data:











