Australia's 2nd largest population state reports a lower new case count than yesterday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Victoria is Australia's 2nd largest population state with the country's 2nd largest city, Melbourne. 

50 new locally transmitted cases reported for Monday
  • Compared to 71 for Sunday's number
  • Of the 50 local cases recorded, 40 are linked to current outbreaks and 10 are under investigation
  • 11 cases have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period
Neighbouring state New South Wales is the epicentre of the current wave of infections in Australia, with 800+ reported yesterday. Monday's data will be published in a few hours time. 

The current outbreak will weigh on this quarters economic data:




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose