Australia's 2nd manufacturing PMI for October 54.2 (same as prior, also 54.2)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is the PMI formerly known as the CBA / IHS Markit PMI, now just the IHS Market PMI

Comments via IHS:
  • "The Australian manufacturing upturn lost some momentum at the start of the fourth quarter, with slower increases in output and new orders, according to the latest PMI survey data. 
  • "While ongoing pandemic measures continued to weigh on manufacturing activity, logistical issues associated with global freight capacity disruptions and industrial actions at Australian docks also led to a reduced availability of input materials, which disrupted the production process. 
  • "A further disruption to the distribution of manufacturing inputs may therefore affect output growth in the coming months. That said, longer-term prospects remained upbeat as Australian goods producers expect a further easing of coronavirus restrictions and government's stimulus spending on infrastructure spending to drive output higher over the coming year."



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose