Australia's 2nd manufacturing PMI for October 54.2 (same as prior, also 54.2)
This is the PMI formerly known as the CBA / IHS Markit PMI, now just the IHS Market PMI
Comments via IHS:
- "The Australian manufacturing upturn lost some momentum at the start of the fourth quarter, with slower increases in output and new orders, according to the latest PMI survey data.
- "While ongoing pandemic measures continued to weigh on manufacturing activity, logistical issues associated with global freight capacity disruptions and industrial actions at Australian docks also led to a reduced availability of input materials, which disrupted the production process.
- "A further disruption to the distribution of manufacturing inputs may therefore affect output growth in the coming months. That said, longer-term prospects remained upbeat as Australian goods producers expect a further easing of coronavirus restrictions and government's stimulus spending on infrastructure spending to drive output higher over the coming year."