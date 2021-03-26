Australia's ambassador to China says Beijing's trade behaviour is 'vindictive'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia's chief diplomat in China is not very diplomatic ...

Australia's ambassador to China Graham Fletcher, speaking at an event to Australian businesses (the Australian China Business Council) via a video link from Beijing
  • "I'm not sure China realises the damage that is occurring both in Australia and internationally," 
  • "It's been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive."
Looks like AUD-China relations won't be warming up any time soon. 

