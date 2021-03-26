Australia's ambassador to China says Beijing's trade behaviour is 'vindictive'
Australia's chief diplomat in China is not very diplomatic ...Australia's ambassador to China Graham Fletcher, speaking at an event to Australian businesses (the Australian China Business Council) via a video link from Beijing
- "I'm not sure China realises the damage that is occurring both in Australia and internationally,"
- "It's been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive."
Looks like AUD-China relations won't be warming up any time soon.