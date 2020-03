The index was down by over 8% earlier today











Despite 4.4% gains today, the ASX 200 ends the week lower by 10.8%. Remember, in volatile markets, the battle is done over the course of many days and not just one.

10% gains in 90 minutes is nothing short of impressive. But in the context of the week, this is merely a consolation after the beatdown suffered over the last few days.