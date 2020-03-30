Australia's ASX 200 closes 7% higher, the most on record

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Stimulus measures and a turnaround in US futures help to send the ASX higher in the final hour of trading

The index was already trading about 5% higher heading into the closing stages earlier but the final push from the federal government's "hibernation package" for businesses and workers along with the improvement in US futures helped to secure a record close today.
Despite the push higher in the past few sessions, the ASX is still down by over 22% this year.

