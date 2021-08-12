Australia's capital city Canberra to go into coronavirus lockdown today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A 7-day lockdown for the area Canberra is in, the Australian Capital Territory, after one case was recorded

  • the first coronavirus case in the area for over a year
  • case was circulating in the community while infectious
Lockdown begins at 5pm local time Thursday 12 August 2021.

If you are not in Australia or New Zealand you might wonder why the lockdown given what is, from a global perspective, a very, very low number (it could not be lower and actually exist ...).

As I've said multiple times on posts, authorities in Australia (and New Zealand) are very impatient with, and intolerant of, even low numbers. Authorities here (and NZ) do not want exponential growth (which is how this virus spread works).

  • Sydney is Australia's largest city
  • Melbourne second-largest
  • Canberra is #6
All in lockdown now (as are some regional cities & towns) 

