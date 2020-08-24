Australia's CBA on consumer spending, GDP forecast (contraction this year)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A couple of comments out of CBA:

CBA household credit and debit card spending
  • little changed over the week ending 21 August 2020
  • 5.1% higher than a year ago (previous week: +3.6%/yr.)
  • Online spending is up 26.2%
  • In-store spending is down 3.8%
CBA's chief economist Stephen Halmarick on economic growth:
  • GDP to shrink by 4.2% in 2020
  • To grow by 1.8% in 2021
Projects 3 consecutive quarters of negative growth this year
  • -0.3% (Q1)
  •  -6% (Q2) 
  • -0.7% (Q3)
