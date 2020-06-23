Australia's CFR says economic activity is now beginning to recover in some sectors

CFR is Council of Financial Regulators (CFR). The coordinating body for Australia's main financial regulatory agencies.

Made up of:

the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA)

the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

the Australian Treasury

and the Reserve Bank of Australia



They'll be a clever lot I am sure. All are on the public payroll though, we might get better indications on how the economy is faring from private sector folks. Dunno.





Anyway, comments from the CFR:

the outlook, including the nature and speed of the expected recovery, remains uncertain

financial institutions entered with a high level of resilience, will continue to experience the flow-on effects of stress

encourage institutions to make use of their capital buffers to continue to support businesses and households

economic activity is now beginning to recover in some sectors









