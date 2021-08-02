Australia's COVID-19 vaccination rollout slowly, slowly moves forward - Pfizer for 30-39 yr olds in Canberra available from today

Canberra is Australia's capital city, relatively small compared with Sydney.

Its dodged the worst of Australia's outbreaks.

Just over half of Canberra's adult population has already received their first COVID-19 vaccine, and just under a quarter have had two shots

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) is on track to be the first jurisdiction in Australia to to reach the 70% vaccination target

From today, Canberrans aged 30 to 39 can book appointments to receive a Pfizer vaccine







