Australia's human rights partnership with China has been suspended

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says the Human Rights Technical Co-operation Program with China has been suspended .

It had been in operation for 20 years

Comes over concern of treatment of Uighurs in China.





The move has prompted comments from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to prop up Australia's economic relationship with China in the face of the political tension. He'll speak on Monday:



"China is an important partner as well but we both acknowledge there are important differences including our different political systems"









let's see how this impacts AUD. Hard to see it as a positive for the currency.



