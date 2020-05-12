Australia's largest ever drop in overseas visitor arrivals in March: -60% y/y

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 

  • Australia has recorded its largest ever drop in overseas travel
  • visitor arrivals falling 60 per cent in March 2020 compared to a year earlie
  • These large decreases reflect the travel restriction progressively put in place by the Australian Government from the beginning of February due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The bigger picture on this is:
  • this is Oz data but it will be repeated right across the globe to varying extents
  • April will be even worse
Tourism is a huge industry, a huge employer. The industry has been destroyed. Recovery will come, but it'll be slow. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose