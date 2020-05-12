Australia's largest ever drop in overseas visitor arrivals in March: -60% y/y
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
- Australia has recorded its largest ever drop in overseas travel
- visitor arrivals falling 60 per cent in March 2020 compared to a year earlie
- These large decreases reflect the travel restriction progressively put in place by the Australian Government from the beginning of February due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The bigger picture on this is:
- this is Oz data but it will be repeated right across the globe to varying extents
- April will be even worse
Tourism is a huge industry, a huge employer. The industry has been destroyed. Recovery will come, but it'll be slow.