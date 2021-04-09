Australia's largest population centre has paused all AstraZeneca vaccinations

Australian state of New South Wales (capital is Sydney)

has temporarily paused its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups

state authorities are awaiting updated consent information

Australia's vaccine rollout is a debacle. There have been 1m doses (approx) given. The target for full vaccination is the end of October. Not gonna happen. Oh, the end-March target was 4m vaccinations, obviously that did not happen.





