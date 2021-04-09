Australia's largest population centre has paused all AstraZeneca vaccinations

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian state of New South Wales (capital is Sydney) 

  • has temporarily paused its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups
  • state authorities are awaiting updated consent information
----
Australia's vaccine rollout is a debacle. There have been 1m doses (approx) given. The target for full vaccination is the end of October. Not gonna happen. Oh, the end-March target was 4m vaccinations, obviously that did not happen. 

---
