Australia's largest population state NSW - government in 'turmoil' over withdrawal of support

Local media here in Australia, ABC reporting on NSW, most populous state:

The NSW Government is in turmoil after Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro said his party would no longer support Government legislation in Parliament.

Barilaro says all Nationals MPs will sit on the cross bench, however, Ministers will not surrender their portfolios.

