Australia's Morrison: Government to announce economic measures in the coming days

Comments by Australia prime minister, Scott Morrison





Government is putting measures in place for coronavirus

Travel ban will be placed on non-residents, non-Australian citizens

Says that ban will come into force starting on Friday (9pm local time)

Australia is the next country to be shutting its doors to the rest of the world as the global isolation continues to escalate. Now that more countries and regions are taking these measures, it will be a precedent for the rest who haven't done so already.





In any case, we're still waiting on the government to deliver more fiscal measures and they have to do so quickly as the RBA decision earlier was less than impressive.



