Australia's New South Wales reports 452 locally-acquired covid cases

I don't see any way out of this

Is there really a path to getting out of lockdowns in NSW? With these numbers, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she expects cases in the next two or three weeks to rise substantially.





the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233, 262, 291, 319, 262, 283, 356, 344, 345, Friday's then record of 390 and now this.





Just 23.7% of Australians are fully vaccinated and at the current pace the country won't hit 70% until mid-November.







Good luck holding this line in AUD/JPY:







