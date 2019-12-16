Australia's prudential regulator to impose an increase on Westpac's capital requirements

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An extra 500 million AUD says the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).


Headlines via Reuters:
  • APRA launches Westpac investigation
  • APRA says increases Westpac capital requirement add-ons to a$1 billion
  • to impose an immediate increase in Westpac's capital requirements of a$500 million
  • says while Westpac is financially sound, there are potentially substantial gaps in risk governance

Westpac is one of the 'big 4' Australian banks. 




ForexLive
