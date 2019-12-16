Australia's prudential regulator to impose an increase on Westpac's capital requirements
An extra 500 million AUD says the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).
This is in response to Australian bank accused of breaching anti-money laundering laws ... 23 million times
Headlines via Reuters:
- APRA launches Westpac investigation
- APRA says increases Westpac capital requirement add-ons to a$1 billion
- to impose an immediate increase in Westpac's capital requirements of a$500 million
- says while Westpac is financially sound, there are potentially substantial gaps in risk governance
Westpac is one of the 'big 4' Australian banks.