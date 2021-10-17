Australia's second-largest city to see an easing of coronavirus restrictions late this week

A further indication of the reopening of Australia with Melbourne set to ease some restrictions on Friday October 22.

Following along from Australia's largest city, Sydney, easing restrictions. The two cities cover not quite half of Australia's population so reopening are significant for the economy.





Sydney has hit 80% double vaccinated. Melbourne is the capital of Victoria and it will hit 70% double-vaccination this week, and 80% projected sometime in the first few days in November when restrictions will be eased even further.



