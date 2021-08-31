Leader of Australia's second-largest population state Victoria says too early to exit lockdown ( ... d'uh)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Premier Dan Andrews says Victoria will remain in lockdown, surprising no-one. 

Andrews has been intent on pursuing Covid-zero from day one of the outbreak and he isn't changing that goal any time soon ... he is indicating he'll settle for low case number. Says restrictions will ease as numbers come down. An announcement will be made Wednesday (local time). 

He will relax a little more as vaccination rates rise, look for around 70% and up is my tip (and this is months away). Until then, enjoy the NetFlix or whatever it is you are doing. 

Vic number for today is in this post:
Its 76 if you are interested and don't want to click. It does seem to have stabilised around that mark recently. Not really ebbing but not rising too much either. So there is that. 

Andrews with the NSW Premier. 
