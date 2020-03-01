Australia's second manufacturing PMI for February goes up!
Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February
(final) 50.2
- preliminary was 49.8
- prior was 49.6
'Key findings' highlighted in the report:
- February saw a rise in the headline PMI, fuelled principally by longer delivery times as supply chains were affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. Output, new orders and employment all continued to fall, which saw firms cut back purchasing activity and tap into current inventories. Stocks of both inputs and finished goods fell. Business confidence, while positive, stayed below the historical average. On the price front, input price inflation remained solid, while charges grew at a slower pace.