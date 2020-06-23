Australia's second most populous sate racks up 20 new coronavirus cases

20 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

  • double-digit increases in coronavirus cases for the past egiht consecutive days
  • community transmission has been rising
  • replication rate 2.5 
Bad figures in the Australian context, in the global context not so much. Victoria has wound back some of the easing of restrictions and delayed those that were set to ease. 


