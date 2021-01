Higher opening after sharp gains in the NY session

The Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is opening up 0.36% in early trading. The gains come on the back of strong gains in the US indices yesterday. Each of the major indices in the US closed at record levels with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a 1.97% gain. The major European indices also closed higher with the Italy's FTSE MIB up 0.93% and the German Dax up 0.77%.