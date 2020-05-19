Australia's trade minister says the Chinese tariffs on barley are concerning

Back on May 10 we flagged the upcoming tariffs China would impose on Australian barley exports to the country.

Those tariffs have been confirmed by the Commerce Ministry in China. Australia's trade minister Birmingham says 'deeply concerned' on these.





Its not only the huge lost of income for the farmers of the cereal, but also what potentially lays ahead. China has further hit at Australia last week with a stop on beef exports from certain producers. This is all taking place against a background of Australia leading calls for an investigation on the origin and spread of the COVID-19













